Kings' Harry Giles: Won't play Friday
Giles (knee) went through a full practice Thursday but will not play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
It sounds like Giles will be on the court sooner than later, and his presence is especially needed with Marvin Bagley (thumb) out 4-to-6 weeks, but the Kings remain cautious with Giles due to his extensive injury history. When he saw double-digit minutes last season, he averaged 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
