Giles (knee) is being held out of game action until January in order to "improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees", Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

It sounds as if the Kings' medical staff is opting to play it safe with Giles, who has had several knee surgeries since high school and is still just 19-years-old. There's seemingly no reason to rush him back onto the court with the team quite a longshot to make the postseason, as he'll have plenty of time to potentially make an impact in the future. He hasn't suffered a setback, so this is all just precautionary to make sure his body is ready for the tough 82-game grind of the NBA season. He wasn't projected to make a fantasy impact this season, however, so this news doesn't change too much. Even in keeper formats, it's hard to imagine this news has much bearing on the fantasy landscape.