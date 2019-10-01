Kings' Harry Giles: Won't travel with team
Giles won't travel with the Kings to India due to left knee soreness.
Sacramento will play the Pacers on Friday and Saturday in India, but Giles won't have a chance to see preseason action until Oct. 10 against Phoenix due to what appears to be a minor knee issue.
