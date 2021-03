Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) is active for Wednesday's game at Washington with a minutes restriction, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 31-year-old hasn't seen game action since Feb. 21 due to the health and safety protocols, but he'll be back on the court for Wednesday's contest. Whiteside is averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.6 minutes this season, so the restriction is unlikely to have a major affect on his role off the bench.