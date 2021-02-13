Whiteside scored 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-4 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds across 17 minutes in a loss to Orlando on Friday.

Sacramento couldn't have asked for much more from the backup big man, as he converted all seven of his field-goal tries and tied for second on the team with nine boards despite logging under 20 minutes once again. Perhaps the only disappointment for Whiteside on the night was that he didn't notch any blocked shots. The big man is posting solid per-36 minute stats of 19.5 points, 12.9 boards and 2.8 blocks on the season, but he simply doesn't see enough time on the court -- Whiteside is averaging only 14.3 minutes -- to be a viable fantasy asset.