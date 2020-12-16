Whiteside (calf) will come off the bench in Tuesday's preseason game against the Warriors and be limited to 15 minutes, Matt George of Sports 1140 KHTK Sacramento reports.
Whiteside sat out Sunday's exhibition due to a calf strain but will be eased back into game action Tuesday. The 29-year-old should continue ramping up his workload ahead of next week's season opener.
