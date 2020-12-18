Whiteside registered 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 19 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 113-109 preseason loss against the Warriors.

Whiteside came off the bench with Richaun Holmes getting the start at center, but Whiteside outplayed him badly and stated a case for a larger role once the regular season begins next week. Whiteside has ended just one rebound shy of a double-double in his first two preseason appearances.