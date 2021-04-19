Whiteside ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 victory over the Mavericks.

Whiteside played well despite the unfavorable matchup and is certainly trending in the right direction in terms of fantasy appeal. He only needs minutes in the low-20s to be considered a must-add player and so as long as Ruchaun Holmes (hamstring) is out, Whiteside shouldn't be on any waiver wires.