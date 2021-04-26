Whiteside (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Kings' 117-113 loss to the Warriors.

Richaun Holmes' (hamstring) recent five-game absence created a brief window of opportunity for Whiteside, but the 31-year-old was immediately dropped from the rotation Sunday with Holmes getting the green light to play. Though Holmes was limited to 22 minutes in his first game back, head coach Luke Walton elected to dole out the remaining center minutes to Chimezie Metu and Damian Jones rather than Whiteside. The Kings should soon add Marvin Bagley (hand) back to the frontcourt mix, which will only further limit Whiteside's chances of getting regular run off the bench.