Whiteside said Tuesday that he feels ready to return after missing the last four games with a hip injury, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He's officially listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Players feeling optimistic about their own health isn't always a signal that they'll be cleared to play, but this still appears to be a good sign. Whiteside has played a small role for the Kings this season, averaging 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game over nine contests.