Whiteside posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Warriors.

It's a reunion of sorts for Whiteside, who began his NBA career in Sacramento 10 years ago. After several successful years with the Heat, he lasted just one year with the Trail Blazers, who desperately needed a big man while they suffered through the loss of Jusuf Nurkic. He returns to Sacramento in a similar role. Although there are no injuries at the position currently, the Kings have consistently struggled to keep their big men healthy. Both Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes dealt with injuries that resulted in extended absences, and Whiteside should provide a bit more stability in the frontcourt this season.