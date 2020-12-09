Whiteside (calf) went through a heavy workout Wednesday, Matt George of Sports 1140 KHTK Sacramento reports.
Whiteside didn't practice, but the fact that he was able to go through a heavy workout suggests he's almost ready to get back on the court with his teammates. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's preseason opener against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Managing calf strain•
-
Hassan Whiteside: Signing one-year deal with Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will return from dislocated finger•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Starting next to Nurkic•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Expected back Tuesday•