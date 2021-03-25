Whiteside contributed eight points (4-6 FG), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in a 110-108 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Whiteside needed just 18 minutes to positively impact the game on both sides of the floor. The center wasn't terribly aggressive on offense but was able to secure four offensive rebounds. He was also able to block two shots for the fourth time in his last five games. Over that stretch, Whiteside hasn't played more than 20 minutes but has averaged 7.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.