Whiteside had 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and five blocks in 24 minutes Monday against Brooklyn.

The Kings were without Richaun Holmes (knee), and while Marvin Bagley got the start at center, he was limited to only 21 minutes. Whiteside took advantage of the increased opportunity, tying his season high in minutes and setting new season highs in points, rebounds and blocks. Whiteside's 26 points were his most in any game since Jan. 31 of 2020 when he was a member of the Trail Blazers.