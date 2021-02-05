Whiteside had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

The seven shot attempts tied a season high as he continues to serve as the team's backup center. Whiteside is averaging 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes while shooting 66.7 percent from the field over the past five games.