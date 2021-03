Whiteside (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.

A sore knee has kept Whiteside out of the last two games, but he'll have a chance to get back in the mix off the bench Monday night. When healthy, Whiteside typically plays 15-to-20 minutes off the bench, which is just enough to keep him relevant as a blocks/rebounds specialist in some leagues. In five games since the break, Whiteside has averaged 7.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 16.2 minutes.