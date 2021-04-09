Whiteside provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one block across 11 minutes Thursday in the Kings' 113-101 loss to the Pistons.

Whiteside saw limited minutes behind starting center Richaun Holmes in the former's second contest back following a six-game absence due to a sore right knee. The 31-year-old looks like he'll remain ahead of Chimezie Metu, Damian Jones and Chris Silva in the pecking order for reserve minutes at center, but Whiteside is unlikely to see his playing time pick up if Holmes stays healthy and is able to avoid foul trouble in most games.