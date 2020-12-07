Whiteside is dealing with a mild right calf strain, Matt George of Sports 1140 KHTK Sacramento reports.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury as the 31-year-old is considered day-to-day, but he's not expected to be available for Friday's preseason opener at Portland. The team is likely to remain cautious in the early going of camp, and Whiteside will have a couple weeks to get healthy for the season opener Dec. 23 at Denver.