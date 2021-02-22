Whiteside played eight minutes off the bench Sunday in the Kings' 128-115 loss to the Bucks, finishing with six points (3-9 FG) and six rebounds.

Though Whiteside put up strong per-minute numbers as he usually does, his brief spike in fantasy value looks to have come to an end after top center Richaun Holmes (knee) returned from a three-game absence and rejoined the starting five Sunday. When Holmes has been available this season, Whiteside's opportunities off the bench has typically been situational, with Kings head coach Luke Walton typically reserving Whiteside's use for when the team opposes more traditional back-to-the-basket centers. Once the Kings get the likes of Harrison Barnes (foot) and Glenn Robinson (personal) back in action, Walton will have the luxury of deploying starting power forward Marvin Bagley at center behind Holmes more frequently, which could result in Whiteside falling out of the rotation entirely.