Whiteside totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and four blocked shots across 23 minutes Wednesday in a loss to the Wizards.

Though he didn't start the contest, Whiteside finished with more minutes than Sacramento's opener at center, Damian Jones. Whiteside's four blocks were his most since Feb. 15, and he tallied his most points since scoring 12 against Chicago on Feb. 20. The playing time hasn't been abundant for Whiteside this season, but his per-36 minute marks of 19.6 points, 14.4 boards and 3.5 blocks suggest he can still contribute when given the chance.