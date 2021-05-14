Whiteside (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Thursday in the Kings' 116-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

After missing time earlier this month due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Whiteside has been available for the Kings' last two games. He hasn't been included in head coach Luke Walton's rotation in either contest, and that appears unlikely to change even if Richaun Holmes (knee) and Marvin Bagley (groin) end up missing the Kings' final two regular-season contests. Sacramento will most likely let Whiteside walk when he becomes a free agent this summer.