Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) is out Friday against the Pistons.
Whiteside will miss a third straight game while in health and safety protocols. In his absence, Marvin Bagley, Richaun Holmes and DaQuan Jeffries should continue seeing extra run.
More News
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Minutes fall in Holmes' return•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Starting vs. Bulls•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Huge game off bench•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Big effort in limited minutes•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double in win•