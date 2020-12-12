Whiteside (calf) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings left Whiteside in Sacramento to rehab from his calf strain, so he's set to miss Sunday's preseason action in Portland. However, he'll have a chance to play Tuesday against the Warriors.
