Whiteside had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four blocks in Saturday's win over Denver.

Whiteside is still coming off the bench as the backup to Richaun Holmes, but he was still able to be productive Saturday, logging his first double-double of the season. Whiteside's four blocks were also a season-high. Over the last six games, he's averaging 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.5 minutes.