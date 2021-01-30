Whiteside scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Friday's win over the Raptors.

Whiteside saw extended run thanks to foul trouble for Richaun Holmes. That resulted in him reaching 20 minutes for only the second time this season, and he took advantage by posting a season-best 16 points. Whiteside also contributed as expected in both boards and defensive stats. Moving forward, it remains to be seen if performances like this will help him carve out a more prominent role in the rotation even on nights where Holmes is not limited by fouls.