Whiteside logged 12 minutes off the bench Monday in the Kings' 130-109 loss to the Warriors, finishing with eight points (2-5 FG, 4-5 FT), three blocks and two rebounds.

Two days after being held out of the rotation in a coach's decision during Sacramento's loss to the Rockets, Whiteside recaptured a role on the second unit as the backup center. The flow of the game more than anything may have factored into head coach Luke Walton's choice to call Whiteside from the bench, as Richaun Holmes battled foul trouble, while frontcourt mate Marvin Bagley was simply ineffective. Whiteside was the most effective of the trio of big men from a fantasy standpoint, but his real-life utility has rarely aligned with his often eye-popping stat lines. Assuming Holmes can avoid whistles Wednesday against the Bulls, Whiteside may see his minutes dip back into the single digits.