Whiteside (hip) played 16 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 121-107 win over the Magic, totaling nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and six rebounds.

Making his return from a four-game absence, Whiteside stepped back into head coach Luke Walton's rotation, working as the backup center behind Richaun Holmes. While he was effective on a per-minute basis, Whiteside is unlikely to see his playing time climb much higher than this level, given how productive Holmes has been this season from both a real-life and fantasy standpoint.