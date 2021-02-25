Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Whiteside was a late add to the injury report Wednesday night. He played just eight minutes off the bench in the Kings' last game, and with Richaun Holmes returning to the lineup, Whiteside will have a difficult time getting back into the regular rotation when he clears the health and safety protocols. Marvin Bagley could see more time at the center spot as long as Whiteside is out.