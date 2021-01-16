Whiteside (hip) won't play Friday against the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Whiteside was questionable heading into Friday's matchup, but he'll ultimately be unable to take the court against Los Angeles. Nemanja Bjelica and Marvin Bagley could see increased run in his absence.
