Whiteside went for eight points (4-4 FG) and two rebounds across 10 minutes during Monday's win over the Pacers.
After playing 24 minutes in the previous game, Whiteside saw a big chunk of his minutes disappear due to the return of Richaun Holmes. The veteran center still had a positive but limited fantasy impact as he was perfect from the field for the first time this season.
More News
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Scores 11 points Saturday•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Re-enters rotation•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Sees three minutes Thursday•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Sees only 18 minutes in opener•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Comes close to double-double•
-
Kings' Hassan Whiteside: Flirts with double-double in debut•