Whiteside recorded four points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Whiteside's playing time heading into this season wasn't easy to project, and 18 minutes is about the worst-case scenario for optimistic fantasy managers who drafted him relatively early. Richaun Holmes started and saw 23 minutes, while Marvin Bagley (27 minutes), Harrison Barnes (42 minutes) and Nemanja Bjelica (16 minutes) also saw time in the frontcourt.