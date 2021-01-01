Whiteside saw just three minutes during Thursday's loss to the Rockets, posting one turnover.

Whiteside seems to have already gotten on coach Luke Walton's bad side. He played 18 minutes in the opener but has played only 26 combined minutes across the past three games while Richaun Holmes has thrived. Given that Whiteside is on just a $2.3 million contract, the franchise likely feels no obligation to play him if the issues that have plagued him throughout his career persist in Sacramento. Whiteside was a fair flier in drafts this season despite a worse situation, but he's quickly entering cut-and-run territory. Conversely, Holmes shouldn't be on any waiver wires.