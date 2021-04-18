Whiteside is starting Sunday's game against the Mavericks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Whiteside will make his second start of the season after he averaged 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game in his last two appearances. He'll take the place of Damian Jones in the starting lineup Sunday.
