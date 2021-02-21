Whiteside will start Saturday's game against the Bulls.

With Richaun Holmes (knee), Harrison Barnes (foot) and Glenn Robinson (knee) out, coach Luke Walton will opt to give Whiteside his first start of the season. In the four games this season that Whiteside has seen 20-plus minutes, he has averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes.