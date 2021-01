Whiteside will be available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando, but he'll have a minutes restriction, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Whiteside will make his return after a four-game absence due to a hip injury, and while his minutes will be monitored, it probably won't have much of an effect on the Kings' rotation. Even when healthy, Whiteside was typically capped in the 10-to-15-minute range, and he's only played more than 18 minutes once this season (Jan. 9 vs. POR).