Kings' Hollis Thompson: Inks deal with Kings
Thompson agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with the Kings on Friday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Following the releases of Eric Mika and Isaiah Pineiro, the Kings will opt to bring Thompson in for a tryout. He last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game.
