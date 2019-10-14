Kings' Hollis Thompson: Out with hip injury

Thompson will not play in Monday's preseason finale against the Jazz due to right hip bursitis, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This is the Kings' final preseason game, so Thompson will not take the floor again before the start of the regular season. However, it's unclear whether or not Thompson will be on the Kings' roster by the time the regular season rolls around.

