Kings' Hollis Thompson: Returning rights dealt to Kings
Thompson was traded from the Northern Arizona Suns tot he Stockton Kings in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2019 G-League Draft and Brandon Ashley.
Thompson put up 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over 30 contests with the Suns a season ago, but he signed a deal with Crailsheim Merlins in early April.
