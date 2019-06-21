Brazdeikis was selected by the Knicks with the 47th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As a freshman at Michigan, Brazdeikis was voted to the 2018-19 All-Big Ten team. In 29.6 minutes per game, he averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 39.2 percent from long range.

