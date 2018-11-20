Kings' Iman Shumpert: Atypical offensive outburst in win
Shumpert pitched in 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four steals across 30 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.
It's the second time this season that Shumpert pops off for 20-plus points, but it's still rather surprising to see the defensive-minded veteran making significant offensive contributions. Shumpert's shot attempts were a season high, as were his four steals. The 28-year-old's fruitful fantasy night aside, it's difficult to trust his scoring production in a game-to-game basis, considering he's tallied single-digit point totals in six of nine November contests.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Plays 24 minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Underwhelms in return•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Expected to take court Friday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Participates in shootaround, still questionable•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.