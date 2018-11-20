Shumpert pitched in 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four steals across 30 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.

It's the second time this season that Shumpert pops off for 20-plus points, but it's still rather surprising to see the defensive-minded veteran making significant offensive contributions. Shumpert's shot attempts were a season high, as were his four steals. The 28-year-old's fruitful fantasy night aside, it's difficult to trust his scoring production in a game-to-game basis, considering he's tallied single-digit point totals in six of nine November contests.