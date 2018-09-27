Kings' Iman Shumpert: Being held out of practice
Shumpert (foot) has been held out of practice thus far, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Though Shumpert was cleared for 5-on-5 work in early August, the Kings are taking a cautious approach to his recovery considering the amount of youth on the roster and the team's projected place at the bottom of the standings. He should be considered day-to-day and questionable for Sacramento's first preseason game.
