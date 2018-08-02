Kings' Iman Shumpert: Cleared for 5-on-5 work

Shumpert (foot) was cleared for 5-on-5 court work last week.

The report suggests that Shumpert has made a full recovery from the plantar fasciitis in his left foot that sidelined him from Jan. 23 onward a season ago. The injury prevented Shumpert from making his Kings debut after he was traded from the Cavaliers in early February. Shumpert, who exercised his $11 million player option for 2018-19, will compete for a depth role on the wing for Sacramento during training camp.