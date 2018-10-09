Kings' Iman Shumpert: Cleared for practice
Shumpert (calf) has returned to health and was cleared for practice Tuesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shumpert had been nursing a minor left calf injury, but he feels good and expects to take the court before the preseason comes to a close. The Kings are slated to play their final two exhibitions against Utah on Thursday and Portland on Friday, so the 28-year-old should see some playing time in one if not both games.
