Shumpert collected 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Kings' 119-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Shumpert continues to serve as a reliable offensive option in the starting lineup, and his solid play has kept Bogdan Bogdanovic on the second unit thus far. However, both players are playing near-equal minutes at this point. Shumpert now has double-digit scoring efforts in three of the past four games, and he's averaging a career-high 9.7 points on a career-best 43.0 percent shooting.