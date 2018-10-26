Kings' Iman Shumpert: Could return to action Friday
Shumpert (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against Washington.
Shumpert was held out of Wednesday's contest due to hip soreness, but there's a chance he could get back on the court in Sacramento's upcoming matchup. His availability will likely be determined based on how his hip feels following morning shootaround.
