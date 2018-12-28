Kings' Iman Shumpert: Drains six threes
Shumpert totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block over 37 minutes Thursday against the Lakers.
Shumpert set a new career-best with six 3-pointers in a 117-116 thriller over Los Angeles. He was also more active on the defensive end of the court than usual, finishing with four steals for the second time in the month of December. Shumpert has now posted four straight double-digit scoring performances and has knocked down two or more threes in each of those contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...