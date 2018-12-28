Shumpert totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block over 37 minutes Thursday against the Lakers.

Shumpert set a new career-best with six 3-pointers in a 117-116 thriller over Los Angeles. He was also more active on the defensive end of the court than usual, finishing with four steals for the second time in the month of December. Shumpert has now posted four straight double-digit scoring performances and has knocked down two or more threes in each of those contests.