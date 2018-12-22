Shumpert will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The Kings have elected to go with a bigger starting five, so Shumpert will get the nod at small forward with Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stean rounding out the frontcourt. Shumpert hasn't done much on the offensive end of the court of late, averaging just 3.1 points over his previous seven contests.