Shumpert will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The Kings have elected to go with a bigger starting five, so Shumpert will get the nod at small forward with Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stean rounding out the frontcourt. Shumpert hasn't done much on the offensive end of the court of late, averaging just 3.1 points over his previous seven contests.

