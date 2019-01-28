Kings' Iman Shumpert: Drops 16 points Sunday
Shumpert tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Clippers.
Shumpert had his best scoring outing in the last 10 games, unleashing most of his shots from deep in the process. The six rebounds along with the scoring might make for one of Shumpert's best games this season, but with a starting role, there is plenty of potential for similar games moving forward.
