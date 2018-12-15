Shumpert won't return to Friday's game against Golden State after suffering a right hip contusion, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The injuries keep piling up for the Kings, as Marvin Bagley exited the matchup earlier with a knee injury. Given the nature of Shumpert's ailment, he shouldn't be sidelined for long. He'll likely be listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's contest in Dallas.

More News
Our Latest Stories