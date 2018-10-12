Kings' Iman Shumpert: Expected to play Thursday

Shumpert (calf) is in uniform and figures to play in Thursday's preseason game against Utah, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shumpert figures to see minutes off the bench in what would be his first preseason action. If he does take the court Thursday, the Kings may hold him out as a precaution Friday, although it likely depends on how his calf responds.

